By 2024, Russia to increase its flour exports in 5 times – Ministry of Agriculture

By 2024, the annual export volumes of flour from Russia will grow in nearly 5 times compared with the current year level, declared the Director of food and processing industry department at the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Evgeny Akhpashev.

According to the forecast, in 2024 the exports of flour has the potential to grow in 5 times – to 1 mln tonnes, against the current level of 0.2 mln tonnes, he said.

At the same time, E.Akhpashev noted that to date nearly 20 Russian companies provide more than 80% of flour exports, and they should become the major drivers for the growth of supplies, after some coordination of the volumes, shape and directions of the state support measures, required in the market sector to increase the potential to the indicative figures.

