In the current season, Ukraine decreased the production volumes of flour
According to the official statistics figures, in July-February of 2017/18 MY Ukrainian companies produced 1.32 mln tonnes of flour of all types, a decrease of 2% compared with the same period last season (1.35 mln tonnes).
Vinnytsia bread factory #2 still remained the largest company-producer of the products, which covered nearly 9% of the general volumes. Also, Novopokrovka Factory of Bakery Products, Stolichny mlyn and Dnipromlyn LLC produced large-scale volumes of flour, and covered 6% each in the structure of production.
At the same time, in the reporting period the exports of Ukrainian flour increased by 19%, to 313.3 thsd tonnes.
