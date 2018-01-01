Agrinews

Belarus started the planting campaign of early grains

Some farms of Brest oblast of Belarus started the planting campaign of early spring grains, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus on March 29.

According to the announcement, the oblast already planted early spring grains throughout 72 ha. In addition, the oblast planted pulses and legume-grass crops throughout 5.4 thsd ha, or 13% of the plan. The mass field works in Brest oblast will start since April 1, after establishment of favourable weather conditions.

In the current year, the oblast will plant spring crops throughout 420.2 thsd ha, including 136.2 thsd ha of early spring grains and pulses. In the current year, the spring was rather long-drawn, because in previous years agrarians already finished the planting campaign of early spring crops. So, agrarians need to provide the field works in organized way and in optimum time. Also, agrarians of the oblast provided additional applying of nitrogen fertilizers to winter grain and winter rapeseed areas.

