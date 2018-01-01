Agrinews

18:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 34

In 2018, Kyrgyzstan to plant agricultural crops throughout over 1.2 mln ha – Ministry of Agriculture

In the current year, in Kyrgyzstan the general planted areas under agricultural crops will reach 1.211 mln ha, an increase of 4.6 thsd ha compared with last year, due to reduction of spare arable lands, reported the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Melioration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the announcement, the areas under spiked grain crops will reach 616.7 thsd ha (up 12.4 thsd ha), while the areas under wheat will increase by 4.1 thsd ha. In addition, the planted areas under corn will increase by 1.6 thsd ha, and total 103 thsd ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment