Russia: Amur oblast exported its first batch of wheat to China

Amuragrokompleks LLC supplied its first batch at 100 tonnes of wheat from Amur oblast of Russia to China, Reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the oblast on March 29.

According to the officials, in November 2017 the Chinese authorities registered Amur oblast in the list of Russian regions, which are allowed to export wheat to China.

As of March 1, 2018, there were 6 companies of the region in the register of grain exporters to China.

