Russia: Amur oblast exported its first batch of wheat to China
Amuragrokompleks LLC supplied its first batch at 100 tonnes of wheat from Amur oblast of Russia to China, Reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the oblast on March 29.
According to the officials, in November 2017 the Chinese authorities registered Amur oblast in the list of Russian regions, which are allowed to export wheat to China.
As of March 1, 2018, there were 6 companies of the region in the register of grain exporters to China.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2018, Krasnodar Krai to harvest at least 15 mln tonnes of grains and pulses
13:00
-
By 2024, Russia to increase its flour exports in 5 times – Ministry of Agriculture
March 30, 16:00
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture fixed the minimum purchasing prices of grains in 2018/19 MY
March 30, 15:30
-
Russia planted spring crops throughout nearly 230 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture
March 30, 13:10
-
Russia exported over 39 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
March 30, 12:00
-
Russia significantly increased the export rates of lentils
March 28, 10:00
-
Russia: in the first half of 2017/18 MY, the exports of mustard seed exceeded the whole last season figures
March 27, 16:00
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest not less than 100 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
March 27, 14:00