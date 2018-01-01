Agrinews

In 2018, Belarus to plant spring crops throughout 2.7 mln ha

In the current year, Belarus plans to plant spring crops throughout the areas of 2.7 mln ha, declared the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Grakun on March 26.

Also, agrarians will have to provide additional fertilizing of 1.7 mln ha throughout winter crops areas.

According to V.Grakun, agricultural organizations of Belarus are ready to hold spring field works, and the planting campaign will start after the snow cover melts down, and the forthcoming heating of soil.

As a reminder, the forecast of grain production in Belarus in 2018 totals 9 mln tonnes, including 8.3 mln tonnes produced by agricultural organizations.

