Source: APK-Inform

In 2018, Krasnodar Krai to harvest at least 15 mln tonnes of grains and pulses

In 2018, Krasnodar Krai plans to harvest at least 15 mln tonnes of grains and pulses, declared the Vice-Governor of the region, Andrei Korobka on March 28.

In the current year, agrarians of the region will increase the production volumes to nearly 15 mln tonnes. They have to realize large-scale scope of work, including the spring crops planting campaign in quality and optimum terms, said A.Korobka.

Also, he said that the general planted areas under spring crops in 2018 in Krasnodar Krai will reach 1.9 mln ha. In particular, the areas under spring grains and pulses will total 885.9 thsd ha, technical crops – 813.1 thsd ha, and forage crops – 162.7 thsd ha.

