Yesterday, 16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 84

According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of March 24-30, 2018, the seaports of Ukraine significantly decreased the export volumes of major grain crops. Thus, in the reporting period Ukraine shipped for exports...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine

Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"

Subscribers of AWR

Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine

Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.