Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 143

Crimean agrarians started planting late spring crops

According to the polling figures by APK-Inform experts, agricultural producers of the Crimea informed about beginning of the planting campaign of late spring crops in the region, in particular, flaxseed and sunflower seed.

At the same time, respondents specified that to date the weather conditions are favourable to holding of the spring field works.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, as of March 30 the Crimea already planted spring crops throughout the areas of 104.7 thsd ha, and the forecast for 2018 totals 330.9 thsd ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment