Source: APK-Inform

For 8 months of 2017/18 MY, Russian grain exports totaled over 45 mln tonnes

According to regional divisions of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), since the beginning of 2017/18 MY (July 1), and as of March 27, the exports of Russian grains and its by-products (including movement at the territory of the Customs Union countries) reached 45.3 mln tonnes, an increase of 12.9 mln tonnes (or up 40%) compared with the same period last season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products".

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 31.1 mln tonnes, up 45.5% compared with the first 9 months of 2016/17 MY, barley – 4.7 mln tonnes (up 2 times). At the same time, in the reporting period the shipments of corn slightly decreased by 1%, to 3.9 mln tonnes.

Also, in the current season Ukraine increased the exports of peas – up 94%, to 950 thsd tonnes, flour – up 44%, to 199 thsd tonnes, and wheat bran – up 13%, to 625 thsd tonnes.

As of March 27, the number of countries-importers of Russian grains increased to 132, against 127 for the first 8 months last season, reported the Federal Centre.

In the reporting period, the TOP-3 of major buyers of Russian grains included Turkey (7.8 mln tonnes, including 4.1 mln tonnes of wheat), Egypt (7 mln tonnes, wheat covered the whole volume), and Iran (1.9 mln tonnes, including 964.4 thsd tonnes of barley).

