Yesterday, 12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 122

Russia planted spring crops throughout over 300 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture

According to agricultural administrative bodies of the federal subjects of Russia, as of April 2 Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 317.3 thsd ha, or 0.6% of the forecast (in 2017 – 823.5 thsd ha). At the same time, the planted areas under spring grains totaled 244.1 thsd ha, or 0.8% of the forecast (in 2017 – 613.2 thsd ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the Southern Federal District planted spring crops throughout 242.2 thsd ha (3.9% of the forecast), while the North Caucasian District – 67.6 thsd ha (3.6%), and the Far Eastern District – 7.6 thsd ha (0.4%). In addition, Krasnodar Krai continued planting sugar beet, which areas already reached 2.1 thsd ha.

Also, the reporting Federal Districts continued providing additional fertilizing of winter crop areas, and as of the reporting date agrarians realized the field works throughout over 4 mln ha, or 23.6% of the planted areas. At the same time, agrarians of Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea continued the second fertilizing works of crops.

