Russia planted spring crops throughout over 300 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture
According to agricultural administrative bodies of the federal subjects of Russia, as of April 2 Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 317.3 thsd ha, or 0.6% of the forecast (in 2017 – 823.5 thsd ha). At the same time, the planted areas under spring grains totaled 244.1 thsd ha, or 0.8% of the forecast (in 2017 – 613.2 thsd ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, the Southern Federal District planted spring crops throughout 242.2 thsd ha (3.9% of the forecast), while the North Caucasian District – 67.6 thsd ha (3.6%), and the Far Eastern District – 7.6 thsd ha (0.4%). In addition, Krasnodar Krai continued planting sugar beet, which areas already reached 2.1 thsd ha.
Also, the reporting Federal Districts continued providing additional fertilizing of winter crop areas, and as of the reporting date agrarians realized the field works throughout over 4 mln ha, or 23.6% of the planted areas. At the same time, agrarians of Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea continued the second fertilizing works of crops.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
For 8 months of 2017/18 MY, Russian grain exports totaled over 45 mln tonnes
Yesterday, 11:10
-
Crimean agrarians started planting late spring crops
April 2, 17:20
-
In the fourth week of March, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
April 2, 17:00
-
In 2018, Krasnodar Krai to harvest at least 15 mln tonnes of grains and pulses
April 2, 13:00
-
Russia: Amur oblast exported its first batch of wheat to China
April 2, 10:00
-
By 2024, Russia to increase its flour exports in 5 times – Ministry of Agriculture
March 30, 16:00
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture fixed the minimum purchasing prices of grains in 2018/19 MY
March 30, 15:30
-
Russia planted spring crops throughout nearly 230 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture
March 30, 13:10