Ukraine started the spring crops planting campaign – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Ukrainian agrarians started planting spring grains and pulses, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Maksym Martynyuk on April 2.
According to him, Kherson oblast planted crops throughout the areas of 4.3 thsd ha (barley – 4 thsd ha, peas – 0.3 thsd ha), and Mykolaiv oblast – 0.6 thsd ha (barley). Generally, the forecast of the planted areas remained at the last year level of 27.2 mln ha.
