Ukraine: rating of the largest soybean processors in the first half of 2017/18 MY

According to APK-Inform figures, in the first half of the season-2017/18 the agricultural holding Mironivsky Hliboproduct PJSC (MHP) took the first position in the rating of the leading companies-processors of soybeans in Ukraine – the company owns an oil-extraction plant with the daily processing capacities at nearly 1000 tonnes.

In September-February of 2017/18 MY, the processing volumes of soybeans by MHP at LLC Katerynopilsky Elevator reached 134.3 thsd tonnes, which moved Globino soybean processing plant to the second position. MHP increased its soybean processing capacities, due to the closed processing cycle at the enterprise.

