Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 79

Ukraine: Ministry of Agrarian Policy kept the forecast of grain exports in the current season at 41 mln tonnes

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine kept its forecast of grain exports in 2017/18 MY at the level of 41 mln tonnes, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, Maksym Martynyuk on April 3.

According to him, as of the reporting date the supplies of Ukrainian grains on foreign markets already totaled over 30 mln tonnes. Therefore, the officials remained the forecast for the season-2017/18 without changes – 41 mln tonnes.

As a reminder, Ukrainian agrarians already started planting spring grains and pulses.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment