Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 118

In 2018/19 MY, Ukraine to increase the planted areas under oilseeds – APK-Inform

For 5 recent years, the planted areas under major oilseed crops in Ukraine increased by 20%, and reached a record at 9.1 mln ha in 2017/18 MY, declared the oilseed market analyst at APK-Inform Agency, Elena Karasyk during her report at the Oilseed, Oil and Fat Conference in Moscow on April 3.

At the same time, APK-Inform analysts expect for the figures to reach a new peak next season at nearly 9.3 mln ha, said the expert.

According to E.Karasyk, Ukraine will increase the general areas under oilseeds in 2018/19 MY, due to the growth of sunflower seed areas to the record level of 6.4 mln ha, and rapeseed – 1.1 mln ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment