09:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 62

In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine reduced the exports of sunflower oil – APK-Inform

In the first half of the current season, Ukraine supplied 2.6 mln tonnes of sunflower oil on foreign markets, a decrease of 5% compared with the same period last season, declared the oilseed market analyst at APK-Inform Agency, Elena Karasyk during her report at the Oilseed, Oil and Fat Conference in Moscow on April 3.

In September-February of 2017/18 MY, the list of major buyers of Ukrainian sunflower oil included India, which purchased 1.2 mln tonnes of the product (or 45% of the general exports), the EU – 0.7 mln tonnes (28%), China – 0.3 mln tonnes (10%), and Iraq – 0.1 mln tonnes (4%).

It should be noted that in the current season, Ukraine almost completely stopped shipping sunflower oil to Egypt, Turkey and Algeria, said the expert.

