Source: APK-Inform

Since the beginning of the season, Russia imported 2.65 mln tonnes of major agricultural crops

According to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), since the beginning of the season and as of March 27 Russia imported nearly 2.65 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds and its by-products, a decrease of 12% (358.8 thsd tonnes) compared with the same period last season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products".

The imports of 10 major crops formed the main share of the reporting volumes (95%), and as of the reporting date the import volumes reached 2.5 mln tonnes. Soybeans became the most high-demand crop on the Russian market, which purchases totaled 1.6 mln tonnes (50% of the general imports), and completely met the figures in the same period last season. Wheat took the second position in the rating, and the imports declined by 11%, to 423 thsd tonnes. At the same time, it is possible that 153 thsd tonnes of Kazakh wheat, received by OJSC Yeisk Port Elevator, will be supplied to other countries in the nearest future, informed the Federal Centre.

Also, rice grits took the third position in the structure of imports, which by March 27 rose to 161 thsd tonnes (up 20%).

Despite the observed reduction of the import volumes, the number of suppliers of the reporting products to Russia increased to 72 countries, against 69 ones in 2016/17 MY. To date, the TOP-3 of leading suppliers included Brazil – 738 thsd tonnes (28% of the general volumes), Paraguay – 738 thsd tonnes (28%) and Kazakhstan – 366 thsd tonnes (16%). At the same time, in 2017/18 MY Ukraine significantly increased its shipments – up 85%, to 195 thsd tonnes, which moved the country to the 4th position in the rating of TOP suppliers.

