Agrinews

12:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 51

In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine increased the supplies of corn to Israel – APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform estimations, in the first half of the season-2017/18 (October-March) Ukraine exported 773.7 thsd tonnes of corn to Israel, an increase of 15% compared with the same period last season (670.2 thsd tonnes).

Thus, in the current season the share of Israel already covered 7% of the general exports of Ukrainian corn (10.9 mln tonnes in the reporting period), whereas in last season the figures totaled 5% only. At the same time, in the first half of the season Ukraine already provided 51% of the forecasted corn imports of Israel (1.5 mln tonnes, according to the IGC).

In terms of signing the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Israel, the reporting market segment is quite prospective for sales of the Ukrainian grain. In addition to corn, Israel continued actively importing Ukrainian barley, wheat and wheat flour. So, in July-March of the current marketing year the supplies of wheat from Ukraine on the market of Israel totaled 478.6 thsd tonnes, barley – 147.9 thsd tonnes, and flour – 21.9 thsd tonnes, but the reporting market segments slightly reduced the supplied volumes compared with the previous season.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment