Agrinews

13:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 33

Russia not to rise the zero export duties on wheat – Deputy Prime Minister

The future development of the export duties on Russian wheat since July 1, 2018, is still under discussion in the Government. At the same time, the officials will not rise it in any way, declared the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich on April 3.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Tkachev, the zero duties on wheat exports, which come to close on July 1, will be either prolonged, or cancelled, after the reporting period.

According to A.Dvorkovich, the officials have such proposals. But the duties will not rise at all.

As a reminder, the Russian Federation zeroed the export duties on wheat since September 23, 2016, until July 1, 2018. Previously, the officials imposed the duties since July 1, 2015, to stabilize the situation on the grain market, and then changed its rates for several times. Since October 1, 2015, the duties totaled 50% of the customs value minus 6.5 thsd RUR, but not less than 10 RUR/t.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment