Ukraine still not lost the optimum period for the planting works of spring crops – Hydrometeorological center

In the current year, the beginning of spring field works is somewhat delayed compared with last year. Ukraine still did not lost the optimum time for realization of the planting campaign of early and late spring crops, but the terms will be slightly reduced to 2-3 weeks, declared the Head of the Agrometeorology department at the Ukrainian hydrometeorological center, Tetyana Adamenko to APK-Inform journalists.

There is such indicators as average long-term annual terms of spring crops planting. While considering the figures for 20 recent years, Ukraine usually plant spring barley in the south in the period of March 25-29. But in the current year, Kherson oblast already started planting the grain in even earlier terms, but stopped the field works, due to the worsened weather conditions. As for the remaining part of the country, the optimum term for planting works is the period until April 10, while in northern and north-western oblasts (Volyn, Zhytomyr oblasts) – until April 13-17. Therefore, Ukraine still have the optimum terms for crop planting works, but our country is better to plant as early as possible, explained the expert.

According to T.Adamenko, the start of the spring crop planting campaign depends on the required level of the soil warming and moistening, which will come by April 10 in the southern part of the country, and by April 20 – in the northern part.

