Russia exported almost 40 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of April 4, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 39.988 mln tonnes, an increase of 39% compared with the same period last season (28.689 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 31.2 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 41%), barley – 4.5 mln tonnes (up 1.9 times), corn – 4 mln tonnes (up 1%), and other grain crops – 267 thsd tonnes (up 41%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Since July 1, Russia to impose a new State Standard on wheat
16:00
-
Russia: in March 2018, the condition of winter crops areas somewhat worsened
11:10
-
Russia not to rise the zero export duties on wheat – Deputy Prime Minister
Yesterday, 13:40
-
Since the beginning of the season, Russia imported 2.65 mln tonnes of major agricultural crops
Yesterday, 11:30
-
Russia planted spring crops throughout over 300 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture
April 3, 12:00
-
For 8 months of 2017/18 MY, Russian grain exports totaled over 45 mln tonnes
April 3, 11:10
-
Crimean agrarians started planting late spring crops
April 2, 17:20