Russia: in March 2018, the condition of winter crops areas somewhat worsened

According to recent reports of the agricultural administrative bodies of the federal subjects of the Russian Federation, to date winter crops have good and satisfactory condition throughout 92.2% (15.8 mln ha) of the general areas, reported the Ministry of Agriculture on April 5.

Also, the areas in poor condition (weak and thinned, and not sprouted) were estimated at 1.3 mln ha, or 7.8% of the general areas. The areas of winter crops in poor condition increased from 5.7% to 7.8% compared with the previous month estimations, due to the growth of figures in the Central Federal District – from 2.8% to 5.3%, in the Northwestern District – from 11.7% to 19.2%, in the Southern District – from 3.5% to 7.8%, and in the Volga District – from 6.8% to 11.2%, explained the Ministry.

According to the amended estimations, the general planted areas under winter grains for the harvest-2018 totaled 17.1 mln ha (in the previous year – 17.4 mln ha).

In addition, the planted areas under winter rapeseed totaled 211.8 thsd ha, and winter camelina – 60.6 thsd ha.

