Ukraine: grain exports to the MENA countries decreased by 30% – APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform estimations, in July-March of 2017/18 MY Ukraine supplied over 10.8 mln tonnes of major grains (wheat, barley, corn) to countries of the MENA region, a decrease of 27% compared with the same period last season.

In the reporting period, such key importers, as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, reduced the imports of Ukrainian grains by 16% and 20%, respectively. At the same time, Israel took the third position in the list of major importers in the region, which increased its grain purchases from Ukraine by 7% compared with last season (1.4 mln tonnes, against 1.3 mln tonnes). In addition, in the current season Yemen actively imported Ukrainian wheat (212 thsd tonnes in the reporting period), as well as Qatar – barley (97 thsd tonnes), while in July-March of 2016/17 MY Ukraine did not supply grains to these countries at all.

Reduction the total supply of grains in Ukraine in the current season, as well as the high level of competition from Russia, which also focuses on the same markets, became the main reasons for decreasing of the deliveries of Ukrainian grains to countries of the MENA region.

