Ukraine exported over 30 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of April 4, Ukraine supplied 30.7 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 14.2 mln tonnes, barley – 4.1 mln tonnes, corn – 12.3 mln tonnes, and rye – 24.3 thsd tonnes.

In addition, since the beginning of the season the shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 328.8 thsd tonnes, including wheat flour – 327.7 thsd tonnes.

