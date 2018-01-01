Russia planted spring crops throughout over 0.5 mln ha – Ministry of Agriculture
According to agricultural administrative bodies of the federal subjects of Russia, as of April 5 Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 531.2 thsd ha, or 1% of the forecast (in 2017 – 1.5 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, the Southern Federal District planted spring crops throughout 378.2 thsd ha (6.1% of the forecast), while the North Caucasian District – 136.5 thsd ha (7.3%), and the Far Eastern District – 16.3 thsd ha (0.8%). Also, Kaliningrad oblast started the planting campaign of spring crops, and planted crops throughout 0.1 thsd ha (0.1% of the plan).
In addition, Krasnodar Krai continued planting sugar beet, which areas already reached 15.7 thsd ha (7.7%). Rostov oblast started planting the crop – 0.1 thsd ha.
Also, the reporting Federal Districts continued providing additional fertilizing of winter crop areas, and as of the reporting date agrarians realized the field works throughout 4.4 mln ha, or 25.9% of the planted areas.
