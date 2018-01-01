Agrinews

Yesterday, 12:00 Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine: 10 oblasts started planting early spring crops

As of April 5, the planting campaign of early spring grains and pulses started in ten oblasts of Ukraine, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

So, agrarians of Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Volyn and Zhytomyr oblasts planted crops throughout 81.5 thsd ha, or 3% of the forecasted areas. It is worth noting that on April 5 last year, the planted areas already reached 1.773 mln ha.

In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 1 thsd ha, spring barley – 49 thsd ha, oats – 2 thsd ha, and peas – 30 thsd ha.

In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter crop areas throughout 4.182 mln ha, or 58% of the plan.

