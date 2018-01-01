In January-March of 2018, Krasnodar Krai ports increased grain exports
In January-March of 2018, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 420 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the general volume of nearly 8.4 mln tonnes, up 48% compared with the figures in the first quarter of 2017 (5.63 mln tonnes), reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on April 6.
In particular, wheat formed the major share of the exported volumes – over 6.92 mln tonnes (83% of the general supplies).
In the reporting period, the seaports of the region supplied grain commodities to 44 countries, against 39 ones in January-March of 2017.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia planted spring crops throughout over 0.5 mln ha – Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 10:00
-
Since July 1, Russia to impose a new State Standard on wheat
April 5, 16:00
-
Russia: in March 2018, the condition of winter crops areas somewhat worsened
April 5, 11:10
-
Russia exported almost 40 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
April 5, 10:00
-
Russia not to rise the zero export duties on wheat – Deputy Prime Minister
April 4, 13:40
-
Since the beginning of the season, Russia imported 2.65 mln tonnes of major agricultural crops
April 4, 11:30
-
Russia planted spring crops throughout over 300 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture
April 3, 12:00