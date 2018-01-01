Agrinews

Yesterday, 14:00 Source: APK-Inform

In January-March of 2018, Krasnodar Krai ports increased grain exports

In January-March of 2018, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 420 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the general volume of nearly 8.4 mln tonnes, up 48% compared with the figures in the first quarter of 2017 (5.63 mln tonnes), reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on April 6.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the exported volumes – over 6.92 mln tonnes (83% of the general supplies).

In the reporting period, the seaports of the region supplied grain commodities to 44 countries, against 39 ones in January-March of 2017.

