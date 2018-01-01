Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 45

Ukraine: traders announced the preliminary prices for soybeans of the harvest-2018

According to APK-Inform figures, in the current week large-scale Ukrainian traders announced their bid prices for soybeans of the harvest-2018...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of AWR
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.

Topic articles