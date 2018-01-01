Agrinews

Yesterday, 18:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 80

Ukraine: 13 oblasts started planting early spring crops

As of April 6, the planting campaign of early spring grains and pulses started in 13 oblasts of Ukraine, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

So, agrarians planted crops throughout 138 thsd ha, or 6% of the forecasted areas. It is worth noting that on April 6 last year, the planted areas already reached 2.38 mln ha.

In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 2 thsd ha, spring barley – 82 thsd ha, oats – 3 thsd ha, and peas – 51 thsd ha.

In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter crop areas throughout 4.5 mln ha, or 62% of the plan.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment