Kazakhstan: in the first quarter, NC Food Contract Corporation exported 80 thsd tonnes of agricultural products

In January-March of 2018, NC Food Contract Corporation JSC supplied nearly 80 thsd tonnes of grains and oilseeds, and its by-products to the near and far abroad countries, declared the press-service of the Corporation.

In particular, the Corporation shipped the major part of the volume to Iran – over 58 thsd tonnes of barley, and China – 10 thsd tonnes of wheat and over 0.4 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils.

In addition, the exports to Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan totaled nearly 7 thsd tonnes and 3 thsd tonnes of wheat, respectively.

