Kazakhstan: in the first quarter, NC Food Contract Corporation exported 80 thsd tonnes of agricultural products
In January-March of 2018, NC Food Contract Corporation JSC supplied nearly 80 thsd tonnes of grains and oilseeds, and its by-products to the near and far abroad countries, declared the press-service of the Corporation.
In particular, the Corporation shipped the major part of the volume to Iran – over 58 thsd tonnes of barley, and China – 10 thsd tonnes of wheat and over 0.4 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils.
In addition, the exports to Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan totaled nearly 7 thsd tonnes and 3 thsd tonnes of wheat, respectively.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Kazakhstan: in January-March, Ak Biday-Terminal and Astyk Koymalary shipped nearly 300 thsd tonnes of grains
Yesterday, 13:00
-
Kazakhstan started actively developing the logistics infrastructure of agricultural exports – Grain Union of Kazakhstan
April 5, 14:00
-
Kazakhstan has a significant potential for increasing of grain exports through the Black Sea ports – expert
April 2, 15:50
-
Kazakhstan exported nearly 80% of produced pulses – Grain Union of Kazakhstan
April 2, 15:00
-
In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Kazakhstan increased the exports of oilseeds
March 30, 15:00
-
In February 2018, Kazakhstan exported the maximum monthly volumes of wheat in 2017/18 MY
March 29, 16:00
-
Kazakhstan: in 2017, 3-grade wheat formed almost 60% of the grain harvest – Ministry of Agriculture
March 29, 10:00