Kazakhstan: in January-March, Ak Biday-Terminal and Astyk Koymalary shipped nearly 300 thsd tonnes of grains
In January-March of 2018, two subsidiary companies of JSC National Company Food Contract Corporation – Ak Biday-Terminal JSC and Astyk Koymalary LLC – jointly accepted and shipped nearly 283.9 thsd tonnes of grains, declared the press-service of the Corporation on April 5.
According to the announcement, in the reporting month the volumes of grain transshipment through the grain terminal Ak Biday-Terminal JSC in the port of Aktau totaled 249.6 thsd tonnes.
Also, the volumes of grain acceptance by bread depots of Astyk Koymalary LLP totaled nearly 34.3 thsd tonnes.
As a reminder, the grain terminal Ak Biday-Terminal JSC is located on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea in the seaport of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Manufacturing plants of Astyk Koymalary LLP are located in Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan oblasts.
