Belarus started actively importing Ukrainian soybeans
According to APK-Inform figures, in the first half of the season-2017/18 (September-February) Belarus increased the imports of Ukrainian soybeans in 2.4 times compared with the same period last MY – to 154 thsd tonnes.
The imports of Ukrainian oilseeds mainly increased, due to high demand rates caused by the launch of new capacities for soybean processing in Belarus, and favorable pricing environment.
It is worth noting that since the beginning of the current season, bid prices for soybeans increased by nearly 45-50 USD/t, and as of early April, mainly varied within the range of 440-445 USD/t DAP-Belarus.
