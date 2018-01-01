Agrinews

Yesterday, 15:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 104

In 2017, large-scale multinational trading companies significantly increased the exports of Ukrainian grains – APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform estimations, in 2017 the export volumes of grains from Ukraine reached 41.7 mln tonnes, an increase of 4% compared with 2016 figures (40.1 mln tonnes). At the same time, there was observed some activating of work of various branches of large-scale multinational trading companies.

So, last year ADM Trading Ukraine LLC increased the supply volumes by 48% compared with 2016, and provided 3.9% of the general exports of grains from Ukraine (2.8% in 2016). Louis Dreyfus Commodities Ukraine LTD increased the supplies of grains from Ukraine by 65%, and covered 3.3% of the general grain exports (2.1% in 2016).

It should be noted that the company COFCO Agri Resources Ukraine LLC showed the highest growth rates. Taking into account its new terminal in Mykolaiv, the company almost doubled the exports of Ukrainian grains (up 98%) compared with 2016, and provided 3.5% of the general grain exports (1.8% in 2016).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment