Ukraine to increase the supplies of wheat and vegetable oils to Jordan

Jordan is interested in increasing of the supplies of Ukrainian wheat and vegetable oils, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Maksym Martynyuk, on April 5.

According to him, Jordan is one of the major consumers of the traditional products of Ukrainian agricultural exports – grain crops, fats and oils. In addition, Jordan can be considered as a good platform for further carrying of Ukrainian goods towards the markets of other Arab countries.

Also, Ukraine plans to increase the supplies of olive oil and mineral fertilizers from Jordan.

In 2017, Ukraine exported goods and services to Jordan at the sum of 153.83 mln USD, including grain crops – at 39.8 mln USD, fats and oils of animal or vegetable origin – at 22.9 mln USD, meat and edible offal – at 5.4 mln USD.

