Ukraine: 10 large-scale companies processed over 80% of soybeans – APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform figures, in September-February of 2017/18 MY the share of the TOP-10 of large-scale companies-processors of Ukrainian soybeans on the domestic market covered more than 80% of the general processing volumes, which reached nearly 600 thsd tonnes. It is worth noting that it became the maximum figure for the reporting period in the general monitored history of soybean processing.

In the first half of 2017/18 MY, the TOP-10 of soybean processors in Ukraine included the following companies: LLC Katerynopilsky Elevator (134.3 thsd tonnes), Globino soybean processing plant (104.3 thsd tonnes), Pology Oil Extraction Plant (78 thsd tonnes), PromTechAgroTorg (34.6 thsd tonnes), Protein Production (34 thsd tonnes), Thegra Ukraine LTD (31 thsd tonnes), Viktor and K (30 thsd tonnes), PJSC Vinnitsa oil seed crushing factory (15.5 thsd tonnes), Vidrodzhennya (15 thsd tonnes), and Yavir Invest (10 thsd tonnes).

Also, previously for more than 3 years in a row the company Astarta took the first position in the rating of the largest processors of soybeans.

