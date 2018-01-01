Agrinews

Russia: by 2024, the general harvest of oilseeds to rise to 35 mln tonnes – expert

The model of the fat-and-oil industry development worked out by the Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia, provides that by 2024 the annual general harvest of oilseed crops will reach 35 mln tonnes, declared the Executive Director at the Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia, Mikhail Maltsev during his report at the Oilseed, Oil and Fat Conference in Moscow on April 3.

According to the expert, the current expansion rates of the planted areas under oilseeds provide the potential of the reporting growth.

Russia can increase the figures from 12 mln ha to date, to almost 19 mln ha by 2024. In particular, the country will manage to increase the planted areas by 4 mln ha at the expense of optimization of the existing areas through establishment of the principle of "effective hectares", said M.Maltsev.

In addition, increasing of the yield potential of oilseeds keeps the enormous growth potential. To date, agrarians plant nearly 10% of sunflower areas with off-grade seeds. Strengthening of the seed base, as well as expansion of the reclaimed areas under soybeans, will increase the yield figures of oilseeds. Thus, the yield of sunflower seed can grow from 1.53 t/ha in 2017 to 2 t/ha in 2024; soybeans – from 1.5 t/ha to 1.74 t/ha; rapeseed and camelina – from 1.73 t/ha to 1.74 t/ha, he said.

Also, realization of the reporting plans will significantly increase the export potential of the fat-and-oil industry. Last year, Russia exported 5.4 mln tonnes of fat-and-oil products (one third of the produced volume), then by 2024 Russia will export 15.7 mln tonnes (three fourth), said M.Maltsev. He added that achievement of the reporting indicator will allow to Russia to become the global leader in the exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal.

