In 2018, Russia to harvest over 100 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
In 2018, the general harvest of grain crops in Russia will total more than 100 mln tonnes, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on April 9.
In terms of good weather conditions, as well as other positive factors, Russia will reach rather significant harvest in the current year – over 100 mln tonnes, said the Minister.
Also, he stressed about extension of the general planted areas of Russian agricultural crops in 2018.
Agrarians increased the planted area under crops to more than 80 mln ha, up 200 thsd ha compared with last year. Agrarians increased the areas under barley, flaxseed, rapeseed, soybeans, vegetables, etc. Therefore, Russia expects for a good harvest, said A.Tkachev.
