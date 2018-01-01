Agrinews

15:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 51

Russia: in January-March, the seaports shipped over 12 mln tonnes of grains – Association of Sea Commercial Ports

In January-March of 2018, the seaports of Russia increased the shipment volumes of grains in 1.5 times compared with the same period last year – to 12.3 mln tonnes, announced the Association of Sea Commercial Ports of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the ports increased mineral fertilizers transshipment by 5.3%, to 4.3 mln tonnes.

The general cargo turnover in the Russian seaports grew by 3.4% compared with the same period in 2017, and totaled 189.6 mln tonnes.

According to the announcement, the export cargo shipment reached 147.1 mln tonnes, up 1.9% compared with the last year figures, imports – 8.7 mln tonnes (up 10.4%), transit – 15.7 mln tonnes (up 13.2%), and coastal freight – 18.1 mln tonnes (up 4.6%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment