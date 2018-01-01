Russia: in January-March, the seaports shipped over 12 mln tonnes of grains – Association of Sea Commercial Ports
In January-March of 2018, the seaports of Russia increased the shipment volumes of grains in 1.5 times compared with the same period last year – to 12.3 mln tonnes, announced the Association of Sea Commercial Ports of the Russian Federation.
In particular, the ports increased mineral fertilizers transshipment by 5.3%, to 4.3 mln tonnes.
The general cargo turnover in the Russian seaports grew by 3.4% compared with the same period in 2017, and totaled 189.6 mln tonnes.
According to the announcement, the export cargo shipment reached 147.1 mln tonnes, up 1.9% compared with the last year figures, imports – 8.7 mln tonnes (up 10.4%), transit – 15.7 mln tonnes (up 13.2%), and coastal freight – 18.1 mln tonnes (up 4.6%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In January-February, Russia exported 5.8 mln tonnes of wheat – Federal Customs Service
16:30
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest over 100 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
13:00
-
Russia: by 2024, the general harvest of oilseeds to rise to 35 mln tonnes – expert
11:40
-
In the first week of April, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 11:00
-
In January-March of 2018, Krasnodar Krai ports increased grain exports
April 6, 14:00
-
Russia planted spring crops throughout over 0.5 mln ha – Ministry of Agriculture
April 6, 10:00
-
Since July 1, Russia to impose a new State Standard on wheat
April 5, 16:00