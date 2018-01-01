In January-February, Russia exported 5.8 mln tonnes of wheat – Federal Customs Service
In January-February of 2018, Russia exported 5.79 mln tonnes of wheat and meslin at the general sum of 1.026 bln USD, an increase of 80% compared with the same period last year in both quantitative and monetary basis, declared the Federal Customs Service of Russia.
According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat import volumes totaled 49.5 thsd tonnes (6.8 mln USD).
Also, Russia exported 318.5 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils at the general sum of 246.7 mln USD.
At the same time, in January-February the imports of barley totaled 1 thsd tonnes (0.2 mln USD), corn – 18.9 thsd tonnes (75.8 mln USD), soybeans – 314.1 thsd tonnes (133.1 mln USD), palm oil – 169.8 thsd tonnes (128.2 mln USD). Also, Russia imported 4.4 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils.
