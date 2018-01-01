Ukraine planted early spring crops throughout nearly 0.4 mln ha
As of April 10, Ukrainian agrarians planted early spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 371 thsd ha, or 16% of the planned areas, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.
In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 13 thsd ha (7%), spring barley – 241 thsd ha (15%), oats – 11 thsd ha (6%), and peas – 106 thsd ha (26%).
In addition, agrarians started planting sugar beet – 5 thsd ha (2%).
Also, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter crop areas throughout 5.147 mln ha, or 71% of the plan.
