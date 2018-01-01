Weakening of RUR exchange rates to have a positive impact on Russian grain exports – expert
The current significant weakening of the ruble will make a positive impact on the exports of Russian grains, declared the President at the Russian Grain Union (RGU), Arkadiy Zlochevskiy in Moscow on April 10.
To date, the global market is the main driver of price growing. The foreign prices actually allowed increasing the exports. Thus, the exchange rates slowed down, and it will assist to increasing of the foreign supplies, said A.Zlochevskiy.
However, it is difficult to estimate how long the reporting situation will keep on the market. According to the expert, the situation will depend on various political factors, but not from the domestic economy rates. Nevertheless, the trend contributes to the growth of supplies on foreign markets, and the liquidity of the Russian grain market.
