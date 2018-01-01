Agrinews

10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 24

Ukraine: expansion of the planted areas under corn and millet to compensate the reduction of the areas under spring barley and peas – APK-Inform

According to the first forecasts of the production of grains and pulses in Ukraine in 2018, formed by APK-Inform analysts, agrarians will plant spring barley throughout the areas of...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of AWR
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.

Topic articles