In 2018, Russia to harvest nearly 120 mln tonnes of grains – RGU
In 2018, the general harvest of grain crops in Russia will total nearly 115-120 mln tonnes, declared the President at the Russian Grain Union (RGU), Arkadiy Zlochevskiy on April 10.
According to him, to date it is too early to discuss any crop forecasts, however the RGU is oriented on some mean figures. If the weather conditions remain at rather good level, the production range will reach 115-120 mln tonnes. But if the weather somewhat get worsened, the harvest will fall to nearly 100-105 mln tonnes.
According to A.Zlochevskiy, under favourable conditions the harvest will total nearly 130 mln tonnes, but Russia will still fail to reach the record harvest last year.
