Ukraine exported over 31 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of April 11, Ukraine supplied 31.8 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 14.5 mln tonnes, barley – 4.1 mln tonnes, corn – 13 mln tonnes, and rye – 31.6 thsd tonnes.
In addition, since the beginning of the season the shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 361.4 thsd tonnes, including wheat flour – 360 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine planted early spring crops throughout over 0.5 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
13:00
-
Ukraine: expansion of the planted areas under corn and millet to compensate the reduction of the areas under spring barley and peas – APK-Inform
10:00
-
In a new season, Ukraine to restore its positions on the key grain sales markets – APK-Inform
Yesterday, 10:30
-
Ukraine planted early spring crops throughout nearly 0.4 mln ha
April 10, 17:30
-
Ukraine: 10 large-scale companies processed over 80% of soybeans – APK-Inform
April 10, 10:20