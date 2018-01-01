Ukraine planted early spring crops throughout over 0.5 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of April 11, Ukrainian agrarians planted early spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 551 thsd ha, or 23% of the planned areas. In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 27 thsd ha (15%), spring barley – 362 thsd ha (23%), oats – 21 thsd ha (10%), and peas – 142 thsd ha (34%), declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
Also, as of the reporting date seven oblasts of the country started planting sugar beet. The planted areas reached 13 thsd ha, or 4% of the forecast at 302 thsd ha.
In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grain areas throughout 5.5 mln ha, or 75% of the plan, and winter rapeseed – 844 thsd ha (84%).
