Agrinews

14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 68

Russia to plant oilseeds throughout 11.6 mln ha – APK-Inform

According to the first estimations of APK-Inform analysts, the general planted areas of oilseed crops for harvest-2018 in Russia will total...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of AWR
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.

Topic articles