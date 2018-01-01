Agrinews

Belarus started planting early spring grains

As of April 11, Belarus planted early spring grains and pulses throughout 62.5 thsd ha, or 6.13% of the planned areas, as opposed to 623 thsd ha (66.4%) on the same date last year, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

To date, 4 oblasts of the country already started planting spring crops, except for Vitebsk and Mogilev oblasts. Brest oblast became the leader in grain planting works, which agrarians planted the crops throughout 25.9% of the planned areas.

In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing throughout 132 thsd ha of early spring grains and pulses, or 12.96% of the plan, against 735.8 thsd ha (78.5%) on the same date in 2017.

Also, as of April 11 agrarians provided additional fertilizing throughout 421.1 thsd ha of winter grains (32.1%), and 146.4 thsd ha of winter rapeseed (40.2%).

