Agrinews

15:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 44

Russia: in January-February, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes

In January-February of 2018, the grain shipment volumes by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 2.192 mln tonnes, an increase of 39.7% compared with the same period last year, or up 632 thsd tonnes, declared the press-service of the company.

Also, in the reporting period NCSP Group increased the transshipment volumes of sugar by 40.9%, to 43.7 thsd tonnes.

According to the announcement, the shipment volumes of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) lowered by 36.2% – to 79 thsd tonnes, while vegetable oils – down 3.1%, to 85.9 thsd tonnes.

The Group operates two large-scale Russian ports – Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment