Russia: in January-February, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
In January-February of 2018, the grain shipment volumes by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 2.192 mln tonnes, an increase of 39.7% compared with the same period last year, or up 632 thsd tonnes, declared the press-service of the company.
Also, in the reporting period NCSP Group increased the transshipment volumes of sugar by 40.9%, to 43.7 thsd tonnes.
According to the announcement, the shipment volumes of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) lowered by 36.2% – to 79 thsd tonnes, while vegetable oils – down 3.1%, to 85.9 thsd tonnes.
The Group operates two large-scale Russian ports – Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.
