Russia exported over 40 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of April 11, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled over 40.8 mln tonnes, an increase of 39% compared with the same period last season (29.271 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 31.8 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 40%), barley – 4.6 mln tonnes (up 2 times), corn – nearly 4.2 mln tonnes (up 2%), and other grain crops – 274 thsd tonnes (up 42%).
