Russia planted spring grains throughout over 0.7 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of April 12, Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 1.3 mln ha, or 2.4% of the forecast (in 2017 — 3.2 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
At the same time, agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout 741.1 thsd ha, or 2.4% of the forecasted area, down more than 2 times compared with the same period last year (1.9 mln ha).
In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 24.9 thsd ha (0.2% of the forecast), spring barley — 242.9 thsd ha (3.2%), and corn for grain — 26.8 thsd ha (0.9%).
In addition, sunflower seed areas totaled 91.7 thsd ha (1.2% of the forecast), and sugar beet — 199.2 thsd ha (18.2%).
Also, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter crop areas throughout 5.3 mln ha, or 30.7% of the planted areas.
